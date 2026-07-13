Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,689 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Seagate Technology by 1,510.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,008,516 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $553,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $498,363,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1,468.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 1,417,600 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $204,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,197 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,599,962 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $440,614,000 after buying an additional 807,962 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 298.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 997,223 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $274,625,000 after acquiring an additional 747,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of STX opened at $910.34 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $880.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $572.75. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $138.30 and a 12 month high of $1,145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $204.13 billion, a PE ratio of 86.37 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $620.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $894.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In related news, EVP John Christopher Morris sold 1,364 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total value of $1,200,579.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,639,736.72. This trade represents a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total value of $8,636,856.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at $287,972,545.14. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded Seagate to Overweight from Equal Weight and lifted its price target to $1,100 from $900, citing stronger confidence in long-term earnings power and continued hard-disk-drive demand tied to AI infrastructure. Seagate Stock Rises After Analyst Upgrades To Buy. Western Digital Nabs Price-Target Hike.

Wells Fargo upgraded Seagate to from Equal Weight and lifted its price target to from $900, citing stronger confidence in long-term earnings power and continued hard-disk-drive demand tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market updates highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with commentary pointing to rising storage demand, margin expansion, and potential upside from HAMR technology and cloud spending. Cloud Giants Record $1.1T RPO: A Growth Catalyst for Seagate?

Multiple market updates highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of the AI data-center buildout, with commentary pointing to rising storage demand, margin expansion, and potential upside from HAMR technology and cloud spending. Positive Sentiment: Seagate was also mentioned in broader analyst roundups as one of the names with improving Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing sentiment that the stock still has room to run after its recent rebound. Here Are Friday's Best Wall Street Analyst Research Calls

Seagate was also mentioned in broader analyst roundups as one of the names with improving Wall Street forecasts, reinforcing sentiment that the stock still has room to run after its recent rebound. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also framed Seagate as part of a broader rebound in memory and storage stocks, alongside peers like Western Digital and Micron, after a sector selloff reversed. This supports the stock, but the move appears driven more by sector momentum than by a company-specific fundamental update. Seagate (STX) Stock Rebounds As AI Data Center Demand Lifts Storage Names

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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