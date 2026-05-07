Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $46.88 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,214 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Xylem worth $46,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,054,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,092,855,000 after buying an additional 152,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Xylem by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,953,206 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,615,598,000 after acquiring an additional 133,173 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,507,966 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $750,075,000 after purchasing an additional 310,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,259,233 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $480,737,000 after purchasing an additional 51,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 12.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,029,272 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $299,318,000 after purchasing an additional 220,246 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Xylem Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE XYL opened at $118.69 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average is $122.88 and its 200-day moving average is $134.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $114.15 and a one year high of $154.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Xylem's payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Xylem declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Xylem from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $176.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $161.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $152.77.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jerome A. Peribere acquired 1,210 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.61 per share, for a total transaction of $141,098.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 27,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,841.49. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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