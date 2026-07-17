Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company's stock.

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GXO Logistics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. GXO Logistics (GXO) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. GXO To Host 2026 Investor Day

GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside.

Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also lowered its target to $55 from $70 while maintaining a “buy” rating, indicating more cautious near-term expectations rather than a bearish stance.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 4.2%

GXO stock opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. GXO Logistics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.07.

Get Our Latest Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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