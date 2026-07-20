Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $614,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nebius Group

In related news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $416,785.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Wilson Iv Boynton sold 5,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $1,472,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 378,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,912,057.85. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock worth $140,422,170.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of Nebius Group stock opened at $177.71 on Monday. Nebius Group N.V. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 4.10.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.Nebius Group's quarterly revenue was up 684.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NBIS. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on Nebius Group from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nebius Group from $169.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $203.25.

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About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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