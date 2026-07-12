Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,090 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,970 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $607,349,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 4,279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,005,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,129,000 after buying an additional 2,937,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,301,008 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $919,051,000 after buying an additional 2,445,854 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 2,682,335 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $337,652,000 after buying an additional 2,258,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,451 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,957,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,841 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL traded down $15.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.14. 5,136,180 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,311,403. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $469.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $354.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays lowered Dell Technologies from an "overweight" rating to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $492.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Key Headlines Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand.

Analyst optimism around Dell’s AI infrastructure business remains a key driver, with Evercore’s higher price target reinforcing expectations for continued growth in server demand. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage continues to frame DELL as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships.

Media coverage continues to frame as a major AI beneficiary, supported by strong fundamentals, growing share gains, and expanded partnerships. Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength.

President Trump’s public endorsement of Dell products has increased visibility and added momentum to the stock, even though investors appear more focused on the underlying business strength. Neutral Sentiment: Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook.

Several Silver Lake-related insiders sold shares this week, which may attract attention but does not necessarily change Dell’s operating outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Articles comparing Dell with peers like Super Micro and Lenovo highlight broader AI and PC industry trends, but these stories are more about sector positioning than a direct change in Dell’s fundamentals.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 72,854 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total transaction of $31,119,586.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,730,912.80. This trade represents a 61.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners V. De (Aiv sold 37,003 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.15, for a total value of $15,805,831.45. Following the transaction, the director owned 29,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,746,156. This represents a 55.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,228,357 shares of company stock worth $1,544,916,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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