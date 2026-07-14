Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,475 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Sandisk were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sandisk by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,281,522 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $1,253,728,000 after purchasing an additional 904,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sandisk by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,478,002 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $825,608,000 after purchasing an additional 828,332 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sandisk by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,970,361 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $705,105,000 after purchasing an additional 199,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,889,000.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,100.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. KGI Securities began coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $992.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,765.19.

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Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Down 12.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDK opened at $1,673.97 on Tuesday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $40.10 and a 52-week high of $2,354.39. The stock has a market cap of $247.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.18 and a beta of 4.74. The business's 50 day moving average is $1,737.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,011.93.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sandisk

In related news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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