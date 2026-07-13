Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 95,319 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,956 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after selling 95,319 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 887.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,659 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 32,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $555,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Andrew Hardy sold 5,289 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,242,915.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $474,700. This trade represents a 72.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.57, for a total value of $315,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,826.94. This trade represents a 10.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 12,611 shares of company stock worth $3,182,068 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $292.26 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a one year low of $183.00 and a one year high of $339.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $300.17 and a 200 day moving average of $248.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.79.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 21.03%.The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Weiss Ratings raised NXP Semiconductors from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $299.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $302.27.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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