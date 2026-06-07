ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 402.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 258,112 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 206,732 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $39,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,020,992,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 411.7% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 47,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 38,583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 387.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 45,630 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $398,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

View Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $112.45 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

Further Reading

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