ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 412.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,302 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $102.13 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $98.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.73. The firm has a market cap of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. ServiceNow's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $85.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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