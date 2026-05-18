ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 427.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,605 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 62,084 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% during the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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ServiceNow Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:NOW opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $211.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,645,977.60. The trade was a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 9,641 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,021,271.13. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,419.01. The trade was a 45.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $2,210,933 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $144.71.

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About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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