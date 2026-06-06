ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 3,657.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 90,817 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised ServiceNow from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Article Title

New coverage highlights bullish catalysts for ServiceNow, including accelerating AI adoption, a model-agnostic architecture, and a possible path to $30 billion in revenue by 2030, which supports the long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Article Title

Cognizant’s integration with ServiceNow’s AI Control Tower underscores growing demand for ServiceNow’s AI governance tools in regulated enterprise environments, potentially expanding use cases and customer adoption. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Article Title

Analysts and recent commentary say EmployeeWorks is gaining traction quickly, with larger deals and broader AI adoption helping to reinforce ServiceNow’s growth narrative. Neutral Sentiment: ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Article Title

ServiceNow’s recent conference appearances and transcript releases keep the company visible to investors, but they do not appear to contain a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Article Title

Some valuation-focused coverage notes that the stock has had a mixed year, with a strong recent bounce offset by weaker longer-term performance, suggesting investors are still debating whether the rebound is justified. Negative Sentiment: Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Article Title

Multiple articles point to pressure on the shares from acquisition integration costs, deal delays, and intensifying competition, which are weighing on near-term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Article Title

Friday’s decline is also being driven by a broader market sell-off, with enterprise software and other growth names facing risk-off trading as investors pull back from higher-valuation tech. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary notes that large insider buying in ServiceNow occurred near the peak of earlier SaaS pessimism, highlighting how far sentiment and the stock have already fallen since then. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 5.8%

ServiceNow stock opened at $112.45 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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