ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 386.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730,205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 5,346,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.64% of ServiceNow worth $1,031,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 540.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $188.00 to $163.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.85.

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ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Key ServiceNow News

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,956. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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