ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 818.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 369,208 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 329,008 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $56,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2,577.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,265 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the period. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 353.3% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 57,625 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 44,913 shares during the period. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, Titan Investment Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $17,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NOW stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Citic Securities reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded ServiceNow from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ServiceNow from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,243.90. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This trade represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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