ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Bought by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 763.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,977 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 200.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 38 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $226.00 to $171.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $146.65.

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ServiceNow Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE NOW opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $81.24 and a one year high of $211.48. The company's 50 day moving average price is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 8,927 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $799,859.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,645,977.60. This trade represents a 23.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock worth $2,497,021. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

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ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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