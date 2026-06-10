ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 527.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,530 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 540.0% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 16,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total value of $1,482,352.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 30,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,712,312.60. This represents a 35.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,071 shares of company stock worth $2,529,956. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $106.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.24 and a 1 year high of $211.48. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.97.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 12.59%.ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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