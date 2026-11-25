First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,765 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after selling 288,129 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $92,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $9,536,615,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,038,218 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $4,868,514,000 after purchasing an additional 979,726 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,638,071 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,651,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 60.9% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,479,098 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,200,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 8.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,724,159 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,169,125,000 after purchasing an additional 705,841 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline Canney sold 7,847 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,886.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,145,796. This represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 2,034 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.87, for a total transaction of $300,767.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,760.35. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,819 shares of company stock worth $2,174,726. Insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $185.00 target price on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ServiceNow from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.0%

NOW opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.24 and a 12 month high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). ServiceNow had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.82 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides cloud-based software that helps organizations manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Founded in 2004 by Fred Luddy, the company began with a focus on IT service management and has expanded its platform to support a range of enterprise operations. Its products include tools for IT service and operations management, customer service, human resources, security, and application development. ServiceNow also offers artificial intelligence capabilities, including tools designed to help organizations automate tasks and find information across workflows.

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