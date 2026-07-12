SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 12,444 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,647 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,444 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions comprises approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel owned about 0.06% of Jacobs Solutions worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 737.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 159,189 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,179 shares during the last quarter. Kepler Cheuvreux Suisse SA acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,161,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $3,312,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez acquired 403 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, with a total value of $49,137.79. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Pragada purchased 3,601 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.09 per share, for a total transaction of $400,035.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,076,842.95. This represents a 1.09% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,257 shares of company stock worth $477,651. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.10.

Read Our Latest Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $125.77. 1,226,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,263. The firm's 50 day moving average is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $105.68 and a one year high of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company's revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here