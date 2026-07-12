SFE Investment Counsel Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,388 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UBER. UBS Group cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Uber Technologies to an "underweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $100.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $74.56. 9,748,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,835,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Article title

Uber remains a heavily watched stock, with recent analyst coverage and price targets still broadly favorable, reinforcing the view that Wall Street sees room for upside. Positive Sentiment: Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Article title

Investor interest is also supported by Uber’s recent operating strength, including revenue growth and earnings that beat expectations in the latest reported quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Article title

Media coverage comparing Uber with DoorDash adds to the stock’s visibility, but the piece is mostly a valuation and business-model debate rather than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Article title

Uber is facing fresh scrutiny over automation and driver pay, including protests tied to AI-driven pay cuts and concerns that rapid tech adoption could hurt driver earnings and create regulatory or reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Discussion around Uber’s “agentic pods” and broader AI automation strategy highlights the company’s push to reduce costs, but it also reinforces investor worries that more automation could pressure the human-driver model. Article title

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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