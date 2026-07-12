SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 1,523 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 379,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $77,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 27,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $557.89. 20,634,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,759,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $909.70 billion, a PE ratio of 182.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $491.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $584.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Barclays cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Melius Research set a $540.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $458.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs.

Stifel raised its AMD price target to $635 from $450 and reiterated a Buy rating, citing AMD’s growing strength in AI servers and EPYC CPUs. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Goldman Sachs raises AMD stock price target for the rest of 2026 on surging agentic AI CPU demand

Goldman Sachs and other firms have also lifted targets recently, signaling rising Wall Street confidence in AMD’s AI and data-center growth. Positive Sentiment: AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. AMD Stock Rallies on a New AI Campus Partnership

AMD announced a new AI campus partnership, adding another potential growth avenue tied to large-scale AI infrastructure spending. Neutral Sentiment: AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending.

AMD’s upcoming Aug. 4 earnings report is creating anticipation for a possible beat-and-raise quarter, but the actual results are still pending. Negative Sentiment: ARK Invest continued selling AMD shares, which may temper enthusiasm among some investors. Cathie Wood Bets Big on META Ahead of Q2 Earnings, Sells AMD and Other Growth Stocks

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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