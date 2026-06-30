SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 11,428 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,812 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the technology company's stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the technology company's stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the technology company's stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling stronger earnings expectations and improved near-term sentiment. Article title

TTM Technologies was upgraded to , signaling stronger earnings expectations and improved near-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: The stock also appeared on Zacks’ Best Momentum Stocks list, which can attract traders looking for strength and follow-through buying. Article title

The stock also appeared on Zacks’ list, which can attract traders looking for strength and follow-through buying. Positive Sentiment: TTMI was added to Zacks’ Strong Buy list, another sign that sentiment around earnings and price momentum remains favorable. Article title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTMI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Insider Transactions at TTM Technologies

In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,438,955. The trade was a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $703,500.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 120,801 shares in the company, valued at $25,240,160.94. The trade was a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,843 shares of company stock worth $18,875,723. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTMI stock opened at $186.80 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 100.97 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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