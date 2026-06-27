SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 115,630 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 902,429 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 115,630 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.32% of Americold Realty Trust worth $10,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 63.3% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

COLD stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $17.28.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.33. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 4.29%.The business had revenue of $629.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Americold Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Americold Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Americold Realty Trust's payout ratio is -235.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Compass Point began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $15.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients' cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world's largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

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