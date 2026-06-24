SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 134,361 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 774.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.27% of Nordson worth $40,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 14.3% in the first quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in Nordson during the first quarter worth about $17,862,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Nordson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,743 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $19,685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $1,460,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company's stock.

Get Nordson alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Justin E. Hall sold 716 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.82, for a total value of $197,487.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at $417,867.30. The trade was a 32.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,793,960. The trade was a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nordson Stock Performance

Nordson stock opened at $291.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.39 and a 200-day moving average of $272.94. Nordson Corporation has a 1 year low of $207.08 and a 1 year high of $305.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nordson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Nordson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nordson, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nordson wasn't on the list.

While Nordson currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here