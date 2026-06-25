SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 211,273 Shares of AECOM $ACM

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 250.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,508 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 211,273 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.23% of AECOM worth $25,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 1,658.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 120,388 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,211,000 after buying an additional 113,543 shares during the period. J. Derek Lewis & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AECOM by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 590,229 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the construction company's stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ACM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AECOM from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AECOM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni bought 4,224 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.63 per share, for a total transaction of $298,341.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 153,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,837,890.98. This represents a 2.83% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,869 shares of company stock valued at $699,391. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business's fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.68. AECOM has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $135.52.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

See Also

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