SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 387,236 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB - Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 624,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 387,236 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Airbnb worth $78,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Harris Associates L P grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,237,331 shares of the company's stock worth $1,884,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,383 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,672,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,332,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 453.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,325,498 shares of the company's stock valued at $403,782,000 after buying an additional 2,724,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,017,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $139.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average of $132.34. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.81 and a 1-year high of $147.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). Airbnb had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Wedbush raised Airbnb from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Airbnb from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.96.

Read Our Latest Report on ABNB

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 7,433 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total value of $1,012,671.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 449,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,177,209.60. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 265,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $36,705,150.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,917,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at $404,082,841.05. This trade represents a 8.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,914,860 shares of company stock valued at $259,869,869. 27.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc NASDAQ: ABNB operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company's core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

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