SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 42,520 Shares of Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 225.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,391 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 42,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of Progyny worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Progyny by 260.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,243,268 shares of the company's stock worth $57,607,000 after buying an additional 1,621,688 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,917,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,575,470 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,904,000 after acquiring an additional 696,447 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 37.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,996,957 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,933,000 after acquiring an additional 545,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Progyny in the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Progyny announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $137,445.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,318 shares in the company, valued at $232,856.82. This represents a 37.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $39,137.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,212.86. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,916 shares of company stock worth $939,875 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progyny from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Progyny from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Progyny

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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