SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 43,148 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS - Free Report) by 142.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,520 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 43,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of HubSpot worth $17,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in HubSpot by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 379 shares of the software maker's stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 142 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Evercore set a $225.00 price target on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut shares of HubSpot from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HubSpot from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of HubSpot from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $311.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 1,313 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.42 per share, with a total value of $250,021.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,838 shares of the company's stock, valued at $540,411.96. The trade was a 86.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.42, for a total transaction of $1,567,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,243,270. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,781 and have sold 26,207 shares valued at $5,567,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $170.07 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.63 and a 52 week high of $568.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.27 and a 200-day moving average of $265.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.32 million. HubSpot had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 3.04%.HubSpot's revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. HubSpot has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.040-13.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company's product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

Further Reading

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