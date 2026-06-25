SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,036 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,138 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.13% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $23,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 73.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 538.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of Packaging Corporation of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 473,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Performance

Shares of PKG stock opened at $238.28 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $219.70 and its 200 day moving average is $218.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $186.28 and a 12 month high of $249.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio is 72.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $258.00 target price (down from $260.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Corporation of America has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Further Reading

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