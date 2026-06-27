SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 57,129 Shares of Timken Company (The) $TKR

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 74.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,727 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 57,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Timken worth $13,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timken by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Timken alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 8,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.35, for a total value of $1,075,852.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 197,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,133,923.35. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $1,109,823.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company's stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of Timken stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Timken Company has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $145.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 6.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Timken's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Timken from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Timken from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $141.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Timken

Timken Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Timken, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Timken wasn't on the list.

While Timken currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here