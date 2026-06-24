SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 5,901 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $37,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,123,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 334,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 80,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total transaction of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,562,722.18. The trade was a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 5.3%

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $353.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $60.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.85 and a 12 month high of $374.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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