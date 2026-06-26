SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 617,629 Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. $ROIV

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Free Report) by 2,651.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 640,923 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 617,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Roivant Sciences worth $17,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 1,740.3% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,795 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 7,614.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROIV has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $42.00 price objective on Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on Roivant Sciences

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Jennifer Humes sold 13,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $384,073.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,498.67. This trade represents a 13.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 289,774 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $8,449,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 16,736,116 shares of the company's stock, valued at $488,025,142.56. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 703,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,805,883. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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