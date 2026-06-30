SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 88,465 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,465 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dutch Bros worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,895 shares of the company's stock worth $13,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,441 shares of the company's stock worth $135,266,000 after purchasing an additional 121,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company's stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.80.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $464.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Dutch Bros's quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BROS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dutch Bros from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BROS

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at $151,928,616. The trade was a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 4,086,245 shares of company stock valued at $243,021,771 in the last 90 days. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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