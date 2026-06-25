SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI - Free Report) by 249.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583,976 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 416,979 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,591,873 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $534,792,000 after acquiring an additional 671,473 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,515,924 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $377,648,000 after purchasing an additional 734,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,368,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $238,059,000 after purchasing an additional 424,024 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,463,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,927,000 after purchasing an additional 174,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,457,975 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $197,667,000 after purchasing an additional 696,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OHI. BMO Capital Markets restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group set a $47.00 price target on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $48.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 2.2%

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $47.41 on Thursday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $49.33. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $322.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.190-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.7%. Omega Healthcare Investors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership and management of healthcare-related facilities. The company's core business involves acquiring and leasing long-term care properties, including skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, under net lease agreements. Its portfolio is designed to provide stable, inflation-protected cash flows from operators responsible for day-to-day property management.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, Omega Healthcare Investors has grown its holdings to encompass hundreds of facilities across the United States, with a smaller presence in select international markets.

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