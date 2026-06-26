SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Paramount Skydance Corporation $PSKY

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Free Report) by 106.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,597,902 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 823,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Paramount Skydance worth $14,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSKY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the third quarter worth $1,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $41,864,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Skydance in the third quarter valued at $3,623,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Positive Sentiment: Paramount Skydance is reportedly willing to divest its Universal Pictures joint venture to help address EU antitrust concerns and keep its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition on track, which could improve the odds of regulatory approval. Reuters article on Universal Pictures JV divestiture

Paramount Skydance is reportedly willing to divest its Universal Pictures joint venture to help address EU antitrust concerns and keep its Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition on track, which could improve the odds of regulatory approval. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a new advertising collaboration with Omnicom Media to create more personalized streaming ad units, supporting monetization on Paramount’s streaming platform. PR Newswire article on Omnicom partnership

The company announced a new advertising collaboration with Omnicom Media to create more personalized streaming ad units, supporting monetization on Paramount’s streaming platform. Positive Sentiment: A new content licensing deal for 25 hours of Paramount content for YouTube channels suggests continued demand for the company’s library and helps broaden distribution. C21 Media article on content licensing

A new content licensing deal for 25 hours of Paramount content for YouTube channels suggests continued demand for the company’s library and helps broaden distribution. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery takeover is nearing EU approval, but the stock may still be sensitive to any remaining regulatory hurdles. Seeking Alpha article on EU approval

Reports say Paramount’s Warner Bros. Discovery takeover is nearing EU approval, but the stock may still be sensitive to any remaining regulatory hurdles. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short positions reported for the latest period, offering little immediate trading signal on its own.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short positions reported for the latest period, offering little immediate trading signal on its own. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern increased after reports that New York and California may sue to block the merger, raising the risk of a protracted legal fight and potential delay. NY Post article on potential state lawsuits

Investor concern increased after reports that New York and California may sue to block the merger, raising the risk of a protracted legal fight and potential delay. Negative Sentiment: Another report said Paramount Skydance is bracing for opposition from New York and California, reinforcing worries that state-level resistance could complicate the deal. MSN report on merger opposition

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

Shares of PSKY opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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