SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP - Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,181 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,158 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.17% of EastGroup Properties worth $17,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Michael Fields sold 504 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.77, for a total transaction of $98,668.08. Following the sale, the director owned 3,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $691,263.87. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded EastGroup Properties from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EGP

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $204.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.37 and a fifty-two week high of $207.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.84 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 39.69%.The company's revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.460-9.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. EastGroup Properties's dividend payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc NYSE: EGP is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of industrial properties. Focused primarily on distribution-oriented facilities, the company's portfolio consists of modern warehouse and light manufacturing buildings located in high-growth Sunbelt markets. EastGroup concentrates on delivering strategic logistics solutions to customers requiring proximity to transportation hubs and major population centers across the southern United States.

Since its founding in 1969, EastGroup has pursued a disciplined growth strategy that combines property development, targeted acquisitions and hands-on asset management.

Further Reading

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