SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC - Free Report) by 138.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,805 shares of the railroad operator's stock after purchasing an additional 267,241 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Norfolk Southern worth $131,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolve Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Evolve Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the railroad operator's stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 25.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 975 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,472 shares of the railroad operator's stock worth $16,305,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $308.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $325.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $322.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $299.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $309.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.69. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $251.62 and a 12-month high of $326.00.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Norfolk Southern's payout ratio is 45.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a major U.S. freight railroad company that provides rail transportation and related logistics services. As a Class I carrier, the company operates an extensive network across the eastern United States and offers scheduled freight service for a broad range of industries. Its core operations include long-haul and regional rail freight transportation, intermodal services that move containers and trailers between rail and other modes, and terminal and switching services that support efficient rail shipments for industrial and port customers.

The company transports a variety of commodities, serving sectors such as coal and energy, automotive and automotive parts, chemicals, agriculture, metals and construction materials, and consumer goods.

See Also

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