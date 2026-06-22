SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,458 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.44% of Comfort Systems USA worth $211,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total transaction of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rhoman J. Hardy sold 342 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.08, for a total transaction of $649,827.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,151.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,078 shares of company stock worth $46,651,175. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 0.2%

FIX stock opened at $1,971.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $489.98 and a 12 month high of $2,073.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,831.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,424.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $3.70. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,991.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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