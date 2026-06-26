SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 175.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 98,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of Crown worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,736 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $436,078,000 after buying an additional 93,045 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,137,962 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $426,086,000 after buying an additional 670,412 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Crown by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,526,983 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $363,173,000 after acquiring an additional 886,471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crown by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,979,842 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $287,823,000 after acquiring an additional 149,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in Crown by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,541,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $261,666,000 after acquiring an additional 47,613 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Crown from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crown from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Crown from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $120.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 436,070 shares in the company, valued at $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,163,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Crown Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of CCK opened at $109.82 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The company's fifty day moving average is $99.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Crown's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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