SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228,069 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 147,827 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $87,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 407.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company's stock.

Get CVS Health alerts: Sign Up

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $98.26 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,213,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $100.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CVS Health, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CVS Health wasn't on the list.

While CVS Health currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here