SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,688 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 180,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of General Mills worth $26,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $9,188,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 65,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 112.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 82,037 shares of the company's stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 19,542 shares of the company's stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $275,827.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut General Mills from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on General Mills from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Mills from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $39.39.

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General Mills Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE GIS opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.75 and a 52 week high of $54.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23.

Key Stories Impacting General Mills

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About General Mills

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

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