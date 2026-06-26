SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 21,594 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. $EG

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG - Free Report) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,706 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.11% of Everest Group worth $18,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Everest Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in Everest Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,067 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 171 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in Everest Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 874 shares of the company's stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the company's stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other news, CEO Jason Keen sold 775 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $272,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,532.80. The trade was a 8.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Everest Group from $342.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Everest Group from $402.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Everest Group from $366.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $370.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG stock opened at $342.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm's 50 day moving average is $343.27 and its 200 day moving average is $334.36. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $302.44 and a 12 month high of $368.29.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported $16.08 EPS for the quarter. Everest Group had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 52.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Everest Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.27%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group NYSE: EG is a global research and consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory, market intelligence, and data-driven analysis for business process, information technology, and emerging technology services. The company provides insights and benchmarks that help enterprises and service providers optimize digital transformation initiatives, sourcing strategies, and operational performance. Through its proprietary research frameworks and data analytics, Everest Group delivers actionable guidance on areas such as automation, cloud migration, customer experience, and supply chain resilience.

With offerings that span advisory engagements, managed services research, and consulting projects, Everest Group serves multiple industry verticals, including banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, telecommunications, and retail.

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