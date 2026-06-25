SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 81,950 Shares of Block, Inc. $XYZ

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,471 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Block worth $23,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at about $1,866,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $385,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,861,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company's stock.

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Block Trading Up 4.6%

Block stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $82.50. The business's fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 3.30%.Block's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $444,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,940,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $143,629,134.72. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $606,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 463,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,743,450. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 237,773 shares of company stock valued at $17,802,636 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYZ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Block from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Block from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on XYZ

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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