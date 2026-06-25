SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 94,522 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,193 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 94,522 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $24,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,480,815 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,868,025,000 after purchasing an additional 282,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $753,364,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,383,984 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $699,862,000 after purchasing an additional 214,634 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,039,870 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $624,490,000 after buying an additional 554,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,358 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $288,937,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other news, EVP Fernando Castro-Caratini sold 23,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.43, for a total value of $2,955,212.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,051.14. This trade represents a 70.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $119.85 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $137.85.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 62.29%.The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.870-7.070 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Sun Communities's payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $127.75 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sun Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Sun Communities from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $141.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SUI

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company's portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI - Free Report).

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