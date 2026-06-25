SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,407,607 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 381,389 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of HP worth $27,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,583,299 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $102,256,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 241,682 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 10,524 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $259,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 92,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,496. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.17. HP Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $21.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 581.36% and a net margin of 4.45%.HP's revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.610-0.710 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. HP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised HP from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $23.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

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