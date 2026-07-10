SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. $BWIN

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN - Free Report) by 94.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,388 shares of the company's stock after selling 264,382 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Baldwin Insurance Group were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Baldwin Insurance Group Price Performance

BWIN opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.08. Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $43.64.

Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $532.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $524.07 million. Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Baldwin Insurance Group

In other Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 130,018 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $2,756,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Baldwin Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Baldwin Insurance Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their target price on Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 target price on Baldwin Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWIN

About Baldwin Insurance Group

Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: BWIN is a specialty insurance and surety firm that underwrites contract bonds, commercial insurance policies and related risk-management services. Its core offerings include contract and commercial surety, which provide performance and payment guarantees to obligees in construction, service and public-sector projects. In addition, the company delivers complementary commercial lines coverages designed to mitigate liability, property and workers' compensation exposures.

Through a network of regional agency offices primarily across the Midwestern United States, Baldwin Insurance Group serves contractors, developers, small and mid-sized businesses as well as municipal and public-sector clients.

See Also

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