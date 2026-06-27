SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,113 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of United Therapeutics worth $13,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. NDVR Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 616 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts: Sign Up

United Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $542.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $561.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.58. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12-month low of $272.12 and a 12-month high of $609.35. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.63 EPS. The business's revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $655.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $619.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 8,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.55, for a total value of $4,494,865.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,462,896.60. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 8,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $4,708,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,158,119.40. This represents a 31.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 643,218 shares of company stock worth $363,705,304. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation NASDAQ: UTHR is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider United Therapeutics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and United Therapeutics wasn't on the list.

While United Therapeutics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here