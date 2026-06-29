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SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Simply Good Foods logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • SG Americas Securities LLC sharply increased its stake in Simply Good Foods, boosting holdings by 782.6% in the first quarter to 465,390 shares worth about $6.68 million.
  • Insider buying was notable, with directors Clayton C. Daley, Jr. and James M. Kilts purchasing shares in April and May, raising their ownership stakes significantly.
  • Simply Good Foods posted mixed results in its latest earnings report: EPS beat estimates, but revenue fell 9.4% year over year and came in below expectations. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with an average target price of $17.80.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Simply Good Foods.

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) by 782.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,390 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 412,660 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Simply Good Foods worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $599,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,857,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $6,499,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Kilts purchased 80,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $991,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 172,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 8.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $13.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $34.19.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Simply Good Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.72% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The company had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods's quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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