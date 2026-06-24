SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Free Report) by 46.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,705 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 63,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.32% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $37,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,383.3% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $239.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $222.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11,506.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.32. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $243.32.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 22.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.83, for a total value of $278,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,549 shares in the company, valued at $11,950,604.67. This represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 2,741 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.57, for a total value of $662,143.37. Following the sale, the director owned 9,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,311,100.19. This trade represents a 22.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 13,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,832,086 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies in neuroscience and oncology. The company's research and development efforts target unmet medical needs in sleep disorders, hematologic malignancies, rare neurological conditions and solid tumors. Jazz's product portfolio includes therapies for narcolepsy, hepatic veno-occlusive disease, acute myeloid leukemia and other serious disorders.

Flagship products from Jazz Pharmaceuticals include Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Xywav® (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy.

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