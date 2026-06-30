SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. $PHR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report) by 544.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,925 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 386,848 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Phreesia worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,399,613 shares of the company's stock worth $40,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,987 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth $16,533,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Phreesia by 730.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,064,132 shares of the company's stock worth $25,028,000 after purchasing an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth $15,213,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.8% in the third quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 3,882,527 shares of the company's stock worth $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 557,265 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Phreesia

Here are the key news stories impacting Phreesia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Phreesia’s most recently reported quarter topped analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth of 12.9%, reinforcing the view that the business is still growing. Phreesia stock and earnings background

Phreesia’s most recently reported quarter topped analyst expectations on both earnings and revenue, with year-over-year revenue growth of 12.9%, reinforcing the view that the business is still growing. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, Howard G. Smith, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, issued deadline reminders and plaintiff solicitations related to a securities class action against Phreesia, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for July 13, 2026. Phreesia lawsuit deadline article

Several law firms, including Rosen, Faruqi & Faruqi, Schall, DJS, Howard G. Smith, and Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, issued deadline reminders and plaintiff solicitations related to a securities class action against Phreesia, with the lead-plaintiff deadline set for July 13, 2026. Negative Sentiment: The class-action allegations create legal overhang for Phreesia, which can weigh on investor confidence as shareholders assess potential liability, distraction, and reputational risk. Phreesia securities lawsuit article

The class-action allegations create legal overhang for Phreesia, which can weigh on investor confidence as shareholders assess potential liability, distraction, and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: News also highlighted insider selling by a Phreesia director, which may add pressure by signaling reduced insider conviction. Phreesia insider selling article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Phreesia from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Phreesia

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 6,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $55,954.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 157,309 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,425,219.54. This represents a 3.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Yvonne Hui sold 10,063 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $91,372.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,991 shares in the company, valued at $235,998.28. This represents a 27.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 42,927 shares of company stock valued at $368,022 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Phreesia Trading Up 1.9%

Phreesia stock opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43 and a beta of 0.91. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.08 million. Phreesia had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc NYSE: PHR is a provider of patient intake management solutions designed to streamline front-office workflows for healthcare organizations. The company's cloud-based platform digitizes patient registration, appointment scheduling, insurance verification, consent documentation and payment collection through touchscreen kiosks, tablets and mobile devices. By replacing paper forms and manual processes, Phreesia enhances data accuracy, reduces administrative burden and improves the patient experience.

Founded in 2000 by Chaim Indig and headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts, Phreesia offers a modular software suite that integrates with electronic medical record (EMR) and practice management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR - Free Report).

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