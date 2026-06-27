SG Americas Securities LLC Has $10.24 Million Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp $TRI

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NASDAQ:TRI - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,864 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $10,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,776,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $762,320,000 after purchasing an additional 85,684 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 435,265 shares of the company's stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth $4,988,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. Thomson Reuters Corp has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $218.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.40.

Thomson Reuters (NASDAQ:TRI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business's revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. Thomson Reuters's payout ratio is currently 76.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters is a global provider of information and technology solutions for professional markets, including financial services, legal, tax and accounting, and media industries. The company delivers a range of data, analytics and software tools designed to help customers make informed decisions, manage risk and stay compliant with evolving regulations. Its key offerings include the Eikon financial data platform, Westlaw legal research service, Checkpoint tax and accounting solution, and Reuters News, which supplies real‐time journalism to media organizations worldwide.

Formed in 2008 through the merger of Canada's Thomson Corporation (founded in 1934) and the UK's Reuters Group (established in 1851), Thomson Reuters has built on a legacy of journalistic integrity and information innovation.

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