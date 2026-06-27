SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.25 Million Position in Portland General Electric Company $POR

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR - Free Report) by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,163 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 197,390 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of Portland General Electric worth $11,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 161,931 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 61,949 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 465.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,134 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 233,640 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $10,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on POR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.7%

POR stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. Portland General Electric Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.52. The business's 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.24 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 7.12%.Portland General Electric's quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a $0.5513 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Portland General Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 98.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert N. Hoglund bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.80 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $122,927.20. This trade represents a 385.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Juan Diego Gallegos sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $133,842.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 12,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $590,221.09. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric NYSE: POR is an investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Tigard, Oregon, with roots tracing back to the late 19th century. The company generates, transmits and distributes electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers across a broad territory in Oregon, primarily encompassing the Portland metropolitan area and surrounding regions.

As one of Oregon's largest electric utilities, Portland General Electric operates a diverse portfolio of generation assets, including hydroelectric facilities, natural gas–fired plants and renewable energy sources.

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